MALANTI, VOVOVO IN E30 000 ‘BEST FINISHER’ AWARD BATTLE

MBABANE – The E30 000 National First Division best finisher award is now a battle between the duo of Vovovo FC and Malanti Chiefs.



This is after their gallant performances in the Ingwenyama Cup where they have reached the quarter-finals stage of the tournament. They are the only National First Division teams to reach the quarter-final stage.



If both teams exit in the quarter-final stage, they will pocket a total of E90 000 each in addition to the E75 000 for reaching quarter-finals.

By reaching the quarter-final stage of the E3 million sponsored tournament, all the eight teams have earned E75 000 each while those to advance to the semi-finals are set to earn E200 000 each. Vovovo FC, who shockingly booted out Hub giants Manzini Wanderers 4-2, will face unstoppable Mbabane Swallows while Malanti Chiefs were drawn against army side Young Buffaloes in one of the tricky matches.



Malanti Chiefs Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lungile Dube said advancing to the semi-finals of the Ingwenyama Cup would be a bonus for the team as their main focus is getting promotion to the National First Division.

“We are so proud of the team with its performance in the Ingwenyama Cup. Now we are at a crucial stage of the tournament and we feel we have already done enough.

We are not going to take the game against Young Buffaloes lightly as we want to continue pushing forward and maybe reach the finals,” she said.

Dube said they did not want to jeopardise their chances of getting promotion back to the Premier League and now they would turn their focus to the next game against Vovovo FC scheduled for Saturday at Prince of Wales Sports Ground in a fight for the second spot.