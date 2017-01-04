TOP GOALSCORER ‘FASH’ EYES E10 000 AWARD

MBABANE – Free-scoring Moneni Pirates striker Mfanufikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze believes he can still contribute positively in the National team, Sihlangu.



He last played for Sihlangu under sacked South Africa Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba in 2009. Since then, the 28-year-old has not received any call-up.



Ndzimandze said his eyes now were on the Ingwenyama Cup E10 000 carrot for the top goalscorer as he leads the chart with seven goals, having assisted the ‘Buccaneers’ to reach the quarter-finals of the lucrative tournament.



“I believe my game is improving and I still have a space with the national team.

“It is every player’s dream to wear the national team colours and I hope to continue performing well, scoring goals and receive that call-up,” he said.



Sihlangu is still without a coach after the NFAS went against renewing the contract of then coach Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga.

Ndzimandze leads the Ingwenyama Cup top goalscorers chart after scoring four goals during the 7-0 rout to Red Lions on Saturday while he netted a hat-trick in the last 32 encounter against Manzini Super League side Milling Hotspurs.



“It is every striker’s dream to snatch the top goalscorer award and that applies to me (as well). But what comes first is to see the team reaching the finals of the tournament and winning the trophy. Our eyes are on the trophy and we believe that with hard work, we can be crowned the champions,” he said.