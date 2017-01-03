LEOPARD PLS U-13 SOCCER FEST CHAMPS    

MANZINI - The first ever PLS Under-13 Soccer Festival held yesterday was a huge success with Royal Leopard being crowned champions.



This was at the Manzini Club, whereby 24 teams participated. It was so big an event attending officials and players expressed great approval. Leopard were outstanding from the round-robin group stages until the knockout stage.

They beat an impressive Junior Aces 4-0 in the 20-minute final, as fatigue caught up with them.



The champions took home a new PLS branded kit, two soccer balls, trophy and gold medals. The runners-up did not go home empty handed but also received silver medals, a soccer ball and 20 bibs.

PLS Chairman Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze presented the champions with their prizes before taking pictures with them, as well as the runners-up.