LEOPARD NEED OVER E300 000 FOR AS VITA CLASH

MBABANE – Royal Leopard’s CAF Champions League date with AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo is set to dig into their pockets.



The defending MTN League champions require E320 000 to honour the return match against the Congolese outfit in February. Mbabane Swallows who will be participating in the CAF Confederations Cup will have lesser costs when they visit Orapa United in the first leg. A drive to Gaborone is nine hours and the capital city giants might avoid the flight tickets nightmare.



Leopard will spend around E167 908 on air tickets to send at least a 26-man delegation as a flight from Johannesburg’s OR Tambo to Kinshasa cost E6 458 per head. Prizes can go down when booking in big numbers. The police side need a further E152 000 to book in DRC as according to online information, double rooms can cost over E11 000 for four nights.



The figures exclude cost to be endured when taking care of referees allowances and accommodation in the home match.

Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala applauded teams who got Confederations of African Football (CAF) interclub competitions slots for continued participation.



“Evidently CAF participation by teams has helped improve Sihlangu performances and government through its policy is committed to helping participating teams financially,” he said.



The policy dictates that government trough the Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC) support teams financially in the burden of participating in either of the two CAF interclub tournaments in the event they win their preliminary round matches.