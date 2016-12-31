TALL ORDER FOR SEA BIRDS

MBABANE – Rampant Mbabane Swallows continue with their Ingwenyama Cup title defence when they host strugglers Manzini Sea Birds this afternoon.



With Swallows having won all their 18 matches in all competitions, it is like a battle between a hatchling and the deadly cassowary bird, which is known for its five-inch-long dagger-like claws.



Eyes are on the capital city giants as they want to maintain their cutting edge.



The basement-based side, on the other hand, dangle underdog nametags but have been provided with another shot at redemption following their nightmarish run in the league. In the October League showdown, Gcina Dlamini’s troops looked determined to take the bull by its horns before narrowly losing 0-1.

Time will tell if Sea Birds will eventually fit a square peg into a round hole.