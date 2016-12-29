NINE INTERNATIONALS IN AS VITA SQUAD

MBABANE – CAF Champions League envoys Royal Leopard’s opponents AS Vita Club are spoilt for choice ahead of the trip to Swaziland.



The DR Congo soccer heavyweights boast nine internationals in their squad who include Sihlangu’s impressive duo of Mthunzi ‘Xavi’ Mkhontfo and Felix Badenhorst. Most of the internationals are expected to be registered by the side ahead of the continental football body’s Saturday deadline.



Other notable national team players in the 2014 CAF Champions League runners-up squad are shot-stopper, Daouda Diakite of Burkina Faso and highly-rated midfielder Yazid Atouba from Cameroon, among others.

Meanwhile, striker in former Rwanda international, Etekiama Agiti Tady, is said to be the DR Congo’s league’s current top goalscorer. The number of goals he scored could not be immediately ascertained.



Information sourced from renowned soccer sites that include Transfer Market revealed that there were 46 AS Vita players. The average age of the squad is 26.5. However, only 30 can be registered for the CAF Champions League. The full list of players to represent AS Vita in the tournament was yet to be released at the time of compiling this report.



In an earlier interview, Leopard coach Sifiso ‘Nuro’ Ntibane had conceded that his charges were thrown into a lion’s den but stressed on the importance of winning the home leg. According to last Wednesday’s draw, Leopard will welcome the illustrious opposition between February 10 and 12 next year. The police outfit will leave for Kinshasa a week later for the return match. The winner will face either Gambia PA or Sewe Sports of Ivory Coast in the first round.