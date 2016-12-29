‘XAVI’, FELIX NOW GROUNDED IN SD

MBABANE – It seems Swazi exports Felix Badenhorst and Mthunzi ‘Xavi’ Mkhontfo will have to wait longer before reuniting with their Democratic Republic of Congo’s AS Vita Club teammates.



The players were supposed to be back with the Congolese giants by yesterday following their visit for the Christmas break but reports suggested they had to remain in the country following the ongoing political unrest in the DRC.

There is turmoil in DRC following President Joseph Kabila’s refusal to step down after the expiry of his term. Fresh disturbing reports revealed that 19 people were killed in Kinshasa, where AS Vita are based. The death toll countrywide is said to be over 30.



‘Xavi’, interviewed yesterday, confirmed that he was still in Swaziland but was reluctant to comment on the conflict reports.

“We’re told training will resume on December 29 (today). I’m still waiting to be called to return to DRC,” said the gifted winger.

A correspondence from AS Vita posted before Christmas had also confirmed that their players were expected to be back today.



“We recall that our team is on leave and will resume training unless unexpected in a week, next Thursday 29/12,” reads the correspondence.

Renowned football agent Alimasi, who facilitated the duo’s move to the continental football heavyweights, played his cards close to his chest when sought for clarity on the matter. He only said the players were on holiday but did not come out clear on the duration of their stay in the country.

Before the players made a stop in the country, two games were reportedly left before the conclusion of the DR Congo League.