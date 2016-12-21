UNISWA SCOOPS 18 MEDALS IN SAUSSA GAMES

MATSAPHA – After five days in action during the Southern African University Staff Sports Association (SAUSSA) games, the local side has managed to come third.



The University of Botswana came first after scooping 24 medals in all with the University of Malawi coming second with 19 medals.

The University of Swaziland has managed 18 gold medals overall in the (SAUSSA) games that were held at the Kwaluseni Campus.



The games started on Thursday last week and ended on Monday. A total of 16 universities participated in different sporting activities which include soccer, netball, volleyball, pool, darts and athletes.

UNISWA managed to accumulate nine gold, four silver and 5 bronze medals which total to 18 while the champions took 17 gold, five silver and two silver medals.

Second-placed University of Malawi walked away with gold medals in darts, 12 silver and six bronze medals. The nine gold medals were accumulated in netball (one), athletes (8).The netball team beat Walter Sisulu 38-10 in the finals to claim the gold medals while in the athletics, Dan Dlamini won the 5000 metres with Brenda Zwane winning the 200 metres. Sought for comment, University of Swaziland Staff Sports Association (USSSA) said they were happy that the local team represented them very well and was optimistic that they would do even better next year.