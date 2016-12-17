LEOPARD RECALLS PHUMLANI

MBABANE – CAF Champions league-bound Royal Leopard have received a massive boost by the return of Sihlangu defender Phumlani Dlamini from Manzini Sundowns.



The player joined the Kappa Boys five seasons ago in what was a swap deal with Jerome Ntshalintshali. The latter has since returned to Sundowns after falling behind Machawe Dlamini, Sifiso Nkambule, Sicelo Mavimbela, and Siboniso ‘Rocco’ Malambe in Sifiso ‘Nuro’ Ntibane’s defence’s pecking order.



Leopard PRO Frank Hurube confirmed the latest development.

“Phumlani is our player and Sundowns know that. The agreement still stands that we can have him. As you are aware, Jerome was reunited with Sundowns. He will be joining us in January and we are optimistic that he will add value in the squad. We are also looking at beefing up the squad with other equal quality players who we are still in talks with,” said Hurube.



Manzini Sundowns Director Mark Carmichael also confirmed that the deal was on the cards. “It’s true that we had an arrangement with Leopard, however, we need to discuss few details before they can have him. We cannot stand in the player’s way if his former team wants him back. We are, however, proud that he has become one of the best players yet when he came he was an average player. In fact Sundowns is a breeding ground, for raw talent,” said Carmichael.