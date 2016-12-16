‘BOMBER’ LEADS FA DELEGATION

MBABANE – Football development is set to take a massive leap, as the FA is finally exposed to the lucrative and informative FIFA Forward concept.



The world football mother body is holding a two-day workshop in Sun City Hotel in South Africa where the National Football Association of Swaziland NFAS is represented by President Adam Bomber Mthethwa, CEO Frederick Mngomezulu and Finance Manager Nkosinamandla Mavuso.



In a correspondence sent by FA Marketing and Communications Officer Muzi Radebe, the meeting started on Tuesday and ended yesterday.

The meeting gives member associations a platform to discuss the FIFA Forward, which carries a lot of informative and financial benefits for the country.



The programme is one of FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s reforms in the sport. The founding document of the concept defines the FIFA Forward as a ‘step change’ for global football development and the organisation shares the success of the FIFA World Cup with member associations.

“Through this workshop, FIFA’s aim is to provide a platform where the FIFA member associations can discuss the new FIFA Forward programme in an interactive manner,” Radebe said.



The agenda of the meeting will be on the concept and its principles. It will also explain the concept’s regulations, questions and answers.

The FIFA Forward in a nutshell also gives member associations over E1 million per year for organizing youth league, women league, women youth league among others.