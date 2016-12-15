‘SPUTLA’ IS NEW ’DOWNS COACH

MBABANE – The famous English saying that when one door closes, another opens holds true for experienced mentor Mlamuli ‘Sputla’ Zwane.



Manzini Sundowns have roped in the former Moneni Pirates coach to head their technical bench. He took the reins from Musa Manyatsi who has been holding the fort after the sacking of Zimbabwean coach Godfrey Tamirepi.

Zwane was introduced to the players on Tuesday during the ‘Kappa Boys’ training session at Manzini Club. His first assignment would be the match against National First Division League side, Matsapha United on December 31 at Mavuso Sports Centre in the Ingwenyama Cup.



Sundowns PRO Muzi Matsenjwa said Zwane will work with Musa Manyatsi and Penuel Malinga, who will remain the physical trainer.

“We welcome him back home and wish him all the best in his third spell with Sundowns. We are still negotiating the contract but he has already started drilling the team. We request the supporters to embrace, support and give him a chance,” he said.



Matsenjwa said ‘Sputla’ was the only coach who was willing to and voluntarily available to work with the Under-13 and he has passion for development.

Zwane had been at the helm of the Buccaneers since 2015 and he managed to get Pirates promoted into the elite league but he lost favour with the fans just at the beginning of the season.

(Additional reporting Sanele Jele)