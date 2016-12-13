BUFFALOES SIFISO MAZIBUKO LEADS INGWENYAMA CUP SCORERS

MBABANE – Young Buffaloes exciting winger Sifiso Mazibuko leads the Ingwenyama Cup goal scorer with four goals.



He scored the four goals on Friday evening during army side clash against Ubombo Flyers which ended 6-0 win in ‘Amathole Ezinyathi’ favour.

There were a total of 67 goals scored out of the 16 games played from Friday until Sunday.

The top goal scorer would walk home with E10 000.

The trio of Mfanfikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze, Oguchukwe Ohake and Sidumo Dlamini are behind Mazibuko with three goals each as they all bag hat-tricks during the opening of the tournament sponsored to the tune of E3 million.



There are eight players who have scored two goals each and they include MTN Premier League leading top goal scorer, Mbabane Swallows Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa who netted a brace in the 5-0 win over Hub Sundown’s on Sunday.



Other players who had scored two goals include Manzini Wanderers duo of Mfanafuthi ‘Taribo’ Bhembe, Sifiso Matse, Green Mamba’s Phinda Ginindza and Banale Dlamini, Mbabane Highlanders Mphucuko Dlamini and Matsapha United’s Sifiso Vilakati.