BIG THREE ROAR!

LOBAMBA – Like sheep to the slaughter, lower division sides Sibovini FC, Ludzeludze Brothers and Hub Sundowns did not buckle up - and were crushed to smithereens by the country’s Big Three sides in emphatic fashion here yesterday.



On a distinctively chilly afternoon, over 3 000 fans worshipping on the altar of football courtesy of the official grand opening of the richest club tournament, the second edition of the Ingwenyama Cup, all three big teams, namely; Manzini Wanderers, Mbabane Highlanders and Swallows recorded cricket scores to sail to the last 16 stage.



While the last 32 draw clearly dished out results that were as predictable as night following day from Friday night right up to last night, the glut of goals – 67 in total – was the cherry on top in a tournament that is getting bigger and better in its entirety.

The gulf in class between the lower division and Premier League teams was as wide as the Red Sea in Moses’ behest in biblical times as no upsets were recorded in the opening round.

Hub giants Manzini Wanderers cruised to their second biggest win of the season – they annihilated Manzini Sea Birds in the MTN league 5-0 a month ago – when they massacred Hhohho Southern Super league outfit, Sibovini 5-1 without raising a sweat in the first game of the triple-header at the country’s soccer Mecca.



National First Division League basement club Ludzeludze Brothers held their own in the second match before being flummoxed by Mbabane Highlanders who ran out 4-0 winners to book a place into the last 16 stage of the three-year richly-sponsored tournament by Sincephetelo MVA Fund to the tune of E3 million a season.

Then defending champions Mbabane Swallows wrote the afternoon’s most romantic storyline with 5-0 bashing of Hub Sundowns who should thank goalkeeper Ndumiso Dlamini for pulling off not less than five brilliant saves as the rip-roaring ‘Birds’ ran amok.



The red and white side’s first half performance left many of the fans gobsmacked inside the venue at Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati’s attacking intensity and swift play. But Sundowns’ lanky goalkeeper, Ndumiso Dlamini, outdid himself in keeping the scoreline from reaching double-figures as sharp-as-a- samurai sword striker Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa, who joined other grand opening brace heroes, Mfanafuthi ‘Taribo’ Bhembe and Highlanders forward, Mphucuko Dlamini, kept him busy at goal.

What made the soccer spectacle special were certainly the overall 15 goals scored yesterday where all the eventual winners each went to half-time cruising on a 3-0 lead.