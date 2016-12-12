‘BULL’ GORE BROTHERS TO ADVANCE TO LAST 16 IN STYLE



L. Brothers................................ (0) 0

M. Highlanders.......................... (3) 4

Menzi 12th, ‘Chocco’ 37th, Mphucuko 43rd, 89th



LOBAMBA – After a winless run in the league, Mbabane Highlanders rediscovered their form at the expense of National First Division side Ludzeludze Brothers at Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday during the last 32 round of the Ingwenyama Cup.

Former Leopard midfielder Menzi Sithole, skipper Xolani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze and a brace by diminutive striker Mphucuko Dlamini ensured the ‘Bull’ booked their place into the last 16.



The capital city giants made their intentions known from the onset that they wanted to progressed to the next round and they did, deservedly.In fact they could have won by a bigger margin had they converted the plethora of chances they created in both stanzas.



Mohammed Sabella was the main culprit as he could have at least scored four goals but failed to register his name on the scorers’ chart. Terisayi Changara had to rest him after 78 minutes. As early as the seventh minute, Sabella missed a sitter just inches from the danger zone as he failed to tap in a Mphucuko cross.



The hosts responded two minutes later but a well executed long range strike from the boot of Siboniso Gamedze hit the woodwork and was cleared by the ever alert Baimba Kamara.

scoring



Menzi Sithole, who seems to have made it a habit of scoring in every game, broke the deadlock 12 minutes into the game via a well taken curling corner kick that beat Thembinkosi Magongo across the poles.

Sabella had a chance to double matters when the game was 25 minutes old but his close range tap in went off target by inches. Sabella’s long strike was also disallowed in the 36th minute but ‘Chocco’ came back a minute later to send a volley with aplomb straight into the net with the goalkeeper well beaten.

As if they were trailing, the capital city giants piled pressure on the opponents and it eventually paid off as a exchange of passes between ‘Chocco’ and Mphucuko resulted in the third goal 43 minutes into the game with the latter finding the back of the net from an easy tap in.



In the second half, the hosts tried to come back into the game but Highlanders were too strong for them.

However, the ‘Black Bull’ had to sweat for 89 minutes to find the last goal via Mphucuko who benefitted from a Sicelo Simelane cross.