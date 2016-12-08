RSP FIRE TO THE TOP AGAIN

MZIMPOFU – Royal Swaziland Police is still unrivalled in shooting ranges.



A team led by award-winning shottist, Nhlanhla Sithole, once again prevailed in the second instalment of the National Commissioner (NATCOM) of Police Shooting Cup. The E20 000-sponsored championship was staged at a very hot Mzimpofu Shooting Range on Sunday.



Sithole, who also shot to the top in the individual category with a score of 242 out of 250, collaborated with Dumisa Bhembe, Bongani Mavimbela and Bongani Sihlongonyane to fire an unmatched golden score of 927 points.



The champions survived a scare from an Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF) team made up of Mdumezulu Magongo, Sibonelo Msibi, Apollo Ngwenya and Samanisi Ngwenya, who ranked second with a score of 923 points.

Usual ‘suspects’ were also back on the podium to claim prizes in the individuals’ category. Gugu Gwebu’s score of 233 kept her on the podium’s highest podium in the ladies division.



The winning team walked away with E3 000 in cash on top of the glittering trophy.

Chairman, William Kelly, lauded NATCOM of Police, Isaac Magagula, and the shottists for making the day’s festivities a success.

“We had a total of 68 participants.



“We’ve been assured of a continued sponsorship next year if the funds will be available,” said Kelly.

The shoot was once again timed, with a maximum time of two minutes from the furthest distance. The competitors aimed at the marked target from seven, 10, 15, 20 and 25 metres.



The competition was the last official tournament of the year.