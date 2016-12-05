‘BIRDS’ TWO GAMES AWAY

Sundowns............................... (0) 0

Swallows................................. (0) 2

Tony 31st, Sikhali 77th



MANZINI – A team to beat this rampaging Mbabane Swallows team is surely not in our own MTN League.



It has to come from somewhere else, and after watching them bring down Manzini Sundowns at the Mavuso Sports Centre yesterday, where even the coldest hearts were melted – we can all agree that this is their season. And they have no bridesmaid. To be precise, they need to beat Green Mamba and Moneni Pirates in their next games to be crowned champions.



In what was their 14th straight win of the campaign, the club needs a mere three points to be crowned champions. In fact, Young Buffaloes’ 2-0 win over dethroned champions Royal Leopard at Somhlolo National Stadium means that they are now trailing the leaders with a country-mile 18 points with eight games to go.



As it has been the case with all previous games, there has to be the valuable contribution of one Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa, who is with each passing day proving to be in his own class this season.

His 15th goal of the season has surpassed his previous heights of 14 goals scored in 22 games.



And we are just three games into the second round, and no one can dispute predictions that the player will hit the 20 goal mark this season in the league alone.

As always, he was a bundle of unpredictability to the defence well marshalled by Phumlani Dlamini and veteran Jerome Ntshalintshali.



Swallows had 12 shots on target and only two bridged on form goalkeeper Sandanezwe Mathabela who made a total eight pint point saves against Sikhali, Tony, Wonder and Pappy Tshitshimbi.

spoils

Sundowns had their own share of the spoils with Darren ‘Dazza’ Christie troubling Sifiso Mabila and Siphamandla Matsenjwa with the normally dependable Mandla relegated to the bench.

But often times, Sandile Nkomishi Ginindza made some saves, or the defence reacted quickly to mop the danger away.