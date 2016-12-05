GREEN MAMBA BEAT HIGHLANDERS 4-2

Highlanders............................... (0) 2

LOBAMBA – Green Mamba scored once and thrice in each half to beat Mbabane Highlanders in the Esibayeni Lodge league played at Somhlolo Stadium yesterday.



Mamba is now on 21 points after nine outings, a point behind from log leaders Manzini Wanderers. The Weslians could have stretched their lead but were handed a 0-1 defeat at the hands of defending champions Young Buffaloes. Had Green Mamba faltered, Buffs could have claimed the second spot as they have 20 points, so as things stands the army side will settle for the third spot.



Coming to the game, it looked like the Correctional side had wrapped the game in the first stanza as they score one crucial goals but ‘Landers came back in the second half threatening to steal the glory from them. Sandile “Spoko” Dlamini opened the scorers chart for the visitors in the 26 minutes after he was set on goal by the impressive Leon Manyisa and he unleashed a cracker from close range. He completed his brace ten minutes in the second half to give his side a healthy lead.



It was then that the hosts, started to pick up the pieces and eventually pulled one home through Sebenele Thwala.He netted from the spot kick in the 57 minutes after he was brought down inside the danger zone. He levelled matters eight minutes later as he dribbled past two defenders before unleashing a thunderbolt shot from close range.



However the away side came back to pull two quick goals four minutes from the final whistle, Leon Manyisa converting a free kick from the right flank in the 86th while Eric Dlamini netted from the spot kick to seal the victory for the Correctional side.

Meanwhile Tambuti shocked Mbabane Swallows beating them 1-0 in tightly contested encounter. Mhloniswa Dlamini scored the solitary goal for the sugar belt side.

He dribbled past the goalkeeper and finish from an empty net. The win liftsTambuti to the seven spot from position nine while Swallows are remain rooted on the fourth spot with 14 points.