WHO PLAYS WHO IN RICH INGWENYAMA CUP?

MBABANE – It is now cast in stone that the second edition of the Ingwenyama Cup knockout sponsored by Swaziland Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (SMVAF) kicks off next Friday but the next thing is to know your opponent.



Who will play who? Before you start guessing, next Tuesday is the day the 32 clubs, 24 from PLS and eight from the regions, will know their opponents in the first round games of the lucrative knockout with a grand prize of E1.1m last year.

“We have been tasked to tell the nation that the Ingwenyama Cup main tournament to involve 12 elite clubs, 12 from First Division and the eight that played quarter-finals in the regions kicks off next week.



“The launch and draw will be held at Sibane Hotel next Tuesday at 8am,” announced MC Chairman Johannes ‘Ace’ Siboza during a press conference at Sigwaca House yesterday.



He said clubs and the public would know their rivals after the draw after which games will begin on Friday evening.

“The grand opening will be on Sunday but as to which teams feature and how will be determined by the draw on Tuesday. The PLS will then take over in terms of fixtures to indicate time and day of matches as well as venues and entry fee,” he explained.



He also explained that they were also aware that there was also the MTN League playing so it was possible they alternated weekends but that for the PLS to decide.

However, there will be no need for that as the league is playing for the last time this weekend until January – so buckle up and be ready for game.