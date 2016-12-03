A ‘SWIMMING LAB’ IN CALMER SHORES

Swimmers of the new club, Swim Lab during their training session on Monday at UNISWA Emporium swimming pool. (Pics: Ntokozo Magongo)

MBABANE – They have a burning desire to swim their way to the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan.



Swim Lab, a newly-formed club is based in Matsapha and has a budding team of over 60 swimmers who are ready to take on the world

Under the tutelage of respected technicians; Lisa Neethling and Welcome Nhlabatsi, the club has found its home at the state-of-the-art University Of Swaziland (UNISWA), Kwaluseni Emporium swimming pool.



Nhlabatsi, who will be leading the African Sports Union Council (ASUC) swimming team, said the club started operating in January and it was registered with the SNSA during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in October.



“We are still looking forward at having more swimmers joining the club. We are impressed by the number of juniors currently in the club, and with good work they can be the best in the country and even internationally,” he said. He said the club was open to all ages and they were looking forward to the people around Matsapha including places like Magevini, Kwaluseni, Manzini and Mbabane.



Nhlabatsi said they were engaging more in the juniors because they were investing in their future. The youngest swimmer in the club is six months old.



“We are happy that we are using the best facility in the country as the UNISWA Emporium swimming pool is heated. We would be able to train in the club for the entire year, other than before when we had to take a take a break in winter,” he said.

The club had already signed some of the top swimmers in the country including Mark Hoare, Simanga Dlamini and Robyn Young amongst others.