SA ’DOWNS SUPPORTERS’ WORLD AIDS DAY GESTURE

MBABANE – African champions Mamelodi Sundowns Supporters Swaziland Branch have shown their caring side by joining hands in the fight against HIV/AIDS.



Yesterday marked the commemoration of World AIDS Day. Clad in their favourite team’s green and yellow colours, a handful of the South Africa-based ensemble’s loyalists, in collaboration with their partners, Dixie’s International, made a stop at the Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation offices in Mbabane yesterday, to donate soccer balls and clothes.



The foundation supports AIDS programmes that include prevention of mother-to-child HIV prevention.

Treasurer, Jabulani Dlamini, who disclosed the branch boasted close to 200 members, said the club embraced giving back to the community a long time ago.



“We’re again planning donate to Gogo Nde, who takes care of the needs of children, before the end of the year,” said Dlamini.

Emmanuel Simelane, who is the foundation’s Human Resources Manager, was appreciative of the support as he felt it would help ease the organisation’s burden.



“We get funding from international bodies and partners, but it gets channelled to specific programmes. The merchandise will come in handy in the quest to reach out to many people,” said Simelane.

Meanwhile, joining the supporters’ branch takes having a membership card, which can cost as little as E50. Benefits include getting to watch the side live in most of the games.