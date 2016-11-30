STOP MTN LEAGUE NOW

MBABANE – Four Premier League teams believe the whirlwind MTN league is way too fast for their liking.



It’s approaching December but the league, for the first time ever, is also geared for its third games of the second round and after this weekend’s fixtures, eight games will be left to play.



A number of teams have voiced concerns following the latest fixture which will see games run until December 22. The teams’ major concern is that it would be worthless to sign new players when the league has been officially decided on who will win it and the team that will get relegated.

Manzini Wanderers General Manager Patrick Gamedze said it was odd that the league was playing the second round.

“This is a very complicated scenario and it can only happen in Swaziland,” said Gamedze.



Moneni Pirates CEO Thami Dlamini said the league must stop because fatigue will catch up with most of the teams.

“This has been my concern since the second round games kicked off. The PLS must consider stopping the league because it will be pointless to sign players when there are just almost half a dozen of games left before the curtain falls,” Dlamini said.



Mbabane Highlanders General Manager David Litchfield said this was a big concern for them and they would consider addressing the PLS on this issue.



“We have discussed this with the PLS informally and it puzzled me when I saw the fixture. This will have a negative impact on a number of teams, especially as far as beefing up the squad is concerned. You can’t sign players for only six games, the window period is solely for that and it’s odd what we are seeing in our league. However, this evening (last night) we will discuss this and hopefully register our concerns with the PLS,” said Litchfield