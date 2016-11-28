THOKOZANI, BONGANI, SIKHALI YE’LLO SUNDAY’S BEST

MBABANE - They were simple the best. That’s how one can describe Y’ello Sunday’s man of the matches.



In the triple header pitting Highlanders versus Red Lions, Wanderers up against Pirates and Swallows versus Buffaloes played at Somhlolo National Stadium the trio of Thokozani Khanyile, Bongani Ndzimandze and Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa contributed to their team’s positive results.



Highlanders’ Khanyile earned his team a penalty after he was upended inside the danger zone by Mphumuzi Ginindza two minutes before halftime. Menzi Sithole converted from the sport kick. He also assisted in the second goal which was scored by defender Baimba Kamara. Highlanders won 2-1 and Khanyile deservedly walked away with the man of the match.



Meanwhile Pirates’Bongani Ndzimandze was just a marvel to watch in the middle of the park and assisted in the almost all the three goals which saw his team winning 3-0 against the Weslians.

‘Sikhali’ seem to score in every match and yesterday he netted a brace to earn the ‘Birds’ a 3-1 win over Young Buffaloes.

Khanyile said they were happy to win.



“We are aiming to finish on the top four and we urge our fans to continue to support us,” said the former Malanti Chiefs player.

Ndzimandze said they played according to the coach’s tactics and that is why they won emphatically.

The PLS current top goal scorer Sikhali, who has found the back of the net 14 times in 13 games said the reason he was scoring was because of team-work.