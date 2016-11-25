LEOPARD EYE THIRD SPOT IN DERBY

MBABANE – Champions Royal Leopard are eager to return to winning ways when they meet Green Mamba in what promises to be a pulsating security forces derby this afternoon.



Both sides are stuttering on the charts following a nightmarish start to the campaign.

The sides had mixed fortunes in the last outings. Green Mamba beat Tambuti 2-0 on Wednesday while Leopard narrowly lost 1-2 to team of the moment, Mbabane Swallows last Saturday. Sifiso ‘Nuro’ Ntibane’s troops, who occupy the unusual fifth spot, came out tops in the last two league meetings but their current form would still make their loyalists have ants in their pants.



For Green Mamba, they are still out to prove that life continues without the duo of skipper Siyabonga ‘Msholozi’ Mdluli and winger Civil Matsebula. The senior players were sidelined early this week following misconduct-related accusations.