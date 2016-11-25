‘PLS WITHHELD WANDERERS’ E200 000’

MBABANE – Swaziland Posts and Telecommunications Corporation (SPTC) has distanced itself from the E200 000 deducted from Manzini Wanderers.



The hub giants, who were the 2016 Swazi Telecom Charity Cup runners-up, ran to court this week, alleging that they were owed E200 000 by the government parastatal, which sponsors the celebrated tournament. They were entitled to E450 000 for finishing second to Royal Leopard but claimed they got a reduced amount.



Through prominent lawyer Mandla Mkwanazi, they instituted legal proceedings against the company seeking an order directing the latter to pay the money.

However, SPTC, in their opposing papers, denied withholding the said amount, saying the full prize money was paid to the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS), which was cited as a second defendant in the matter.



“In terms of the sponsorship agreement, the first defendant (SPTC) had with the second defendant, its (sponsor) obligation was only the contribution of E2 200 000 to the second defendant.

“The alleged deduction, if any, was done by the second respondent and not the first,” alleged SPTC.



These are allegations whose veracity is still to be tested in court. The matter is pending in court.

Meanwhile, this publication had revealed last October that SPTC gave E1.1 million worth of votes to clubs during the ‘scrapped’ voting exercise.



The credit advance was in the form of airtime vouchers given to the teams to specifically help them perform or have more votes in the selection system during the 2015 Swazi Telecom Charity voting exercise.

Wanderers were said to be the biggest beneficiary, getting airtime credit of E881 600.