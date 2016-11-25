‘PUPU’ BACK, PHINDAFUTHI OUT

MBABANE – Influential midfielder Banele ‘Pupu’ Sikhondze will return to action from being on the sidelines for the past two games.



This will be a major boost for the ‘Birds’ as the midfield maestro was red-carded for his role during the ill-tempered first round clash against the army team. He would like to do the talking inside the field of play. He started training this week and the player will be available for selection on Sunday.



Mbabane Swallows acting CEO Sibusiso Manana said they, however, have been dealt a major blow as their striker Phindafuthi Dlamini was ruled out for the rest of the rest of the year.

“The boys are red hot and I am positive that nothing will stand on their way to glory. It is no secret that we have assembled the dream team. We have the best squad in the land and stopping these players dead on their tracks is a cumbersome task,” said Manana.



Meanwhile, Young Buffaloes PRO Sandile Gwebu said they were looking good and were ready for Sunday’s clash.

“The spirit is high ahead of this game and I am hopeful that we will get positive results,” said Gwebu.