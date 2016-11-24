COACH NYANGA BACK AT ‘WESLIANS’

MBABANE – Soccer heavyweights Manzini Wanderers have reunited with veteran coach and player, Nyanga ‘Crooks’ Hlophe.



Hlophe, who was assisting former Sihlangu coach Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga at the national side, recently returned to the maroon and white outfit to boost the technical bench as trainer coach. He will further assist in the development structures.

Wanderers General Manager Patrick Gamedze confirmed reuniting with the reputable gaffer who steered the side to back-to-back league titles.

“Crooks is not new at Manzini Wanderers and I personally worked with him years back during my tenure as team manager and chairman of the MC (Management Committee).



“I have no doubt he brings a wealth of experience and will add value to the club,” said Gamedze.

Hlophe needs no introduction to the Wanderers’ faithful. He guided the outfit to two league titles that include the last instalment sponsored by Castle between 2001 and 2003. Wanderers further bagged two Charity Cup trophies under ‘Crooks’ tutelage during the same period.



He has been assisting Bulunga since a switch from Mbabane Swallows about three years ago. His last stint at Wanderers was about five years ago when Sihlangu legend Jerry ‘Mbazo’ Gamedze was his right hand man.



Meanwhile, Wanderers’ technical team is currently headed by Clement ‘King Clay’ Mdluli. Zimbabwe-born mentor, Julius Chakupewa, who had to be sidelined at the beginning of the campaign, is back with the team and arrangements are being made for him to take over after acquiring the mandatory CAF B Licence in neighbouring South Africa.