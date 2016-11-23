CORPORATE GOVERNANCE IN SIHLANGU COACH POST- ‘BOMBER’

MBABANE – “Coaches compete for jobs and talking of topical issues, some posts need corporate governance.”



These were the words of Football Association (FA) president as he officially opened Monday’s MA FIFA Grassroots Instructors Course at Lobamba Technical Centre. Political as ever, the likeable senator, in his address, said in leadership it was not about making correct decisions but some may be popular and unpopular.



In a topical issue lately within the FA structures, Mthethwa and his executive opted not to renew Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga’s contract as Sihlangu coach, opening the post to local and international coaches to apply for it. Mthethwa noted he had many explanations to do locally than at FIFA.

“At the FA, corporate governance guides us and it is the reason we have been getting endless FIFA support from Goal Projects and courses across all spectrums among other things.

As an association, we comply with FIFA expectations and that includes holding an Annual General Meeting (AGM) and present audited financial statements among the whole lot. And Swaziland is getting ticks in most of the boxes but we still have to go around and convince people we are doing the right thing. It is corporate governance,” he said.



He told the about 25 aspiring instructors in grassroots football to aim high and that they must not be shy and present their ideas as the national team enters its next four-year cycle.

In a critical analysis by the FA executive that well might have led to ‘Madze’s Sihlangu contract non-renewal was that he struggled against Category B countries.