E10 000 BOOST FOR KARATE ASSOCIATION

MATSAPHA – In what will come as sweet melody to the Oyama Kyokushin Karate Association of Swaziland (OKKAS), it has received E10 000 financial boost ahead of the World Karate Championship in Japan.



The Japan-bound OKKAS team are leaving today for South Africa, Johannesburg where they will connect a flight to the host country. The team comprises four artists and the same number of officials.



The players leaving are Linda Dlamini, Jabulani Hlatshwayo, Sindi Maphalala and Joy Ononogbu and they will be joined by the association Vice President Lucky Thomo, Mfanafuthi Vilakati, Zweli Thwala and Sikhumbuzo Lukhele.The tournament will run for a duration of five days from November 24-29. The team is expected back home on Wednesday next week.



Presenting the first E5 000 replica cheque in Matsapha, Big Tree Pharmacy Manager Menzi Gule said it was a way of giving back through the sport.



“This is to show our gratitude by supporting the Oyama-bound squad. We wish them well and we hope they will hoist the country flag in Japan,” said Gule.

Meanwhile, Tops at Spar Matsapha Manager Bongani Dlamini said they felt it was necessary to support the team.

“This E5 000, we hope, will keep them motivated. We are also responding to calls by the Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala to support local sports. We are optimistic that they will represent the country well,” said Dlamini.



OKKAS Vice President Lucky Thomo expressed his gratitude.

“The support came at the right time when we needed it, this kind gesture will really go a long way in motivating the team. We have selected the best candidates and we believe they will make the country proud. We want to extend our sincere thanks to Big Tree Pharmacy and Tops at Spar Matsapha,” said Thomo.