‘BIRDS’ UNBEATEN RUN BAD FOR SD – MOTSA

MBABANE – Former PLS Chairman, XI Men in Flight owner and millionaire businessman Moses Motsa believes if one team can win every match without competition, there is certainly a problem in the local game.



Responding to a question on his thoughts about the current standard of soccer compared to his time as PLS and XI Men boss, Motsa did not mince any words in his response.



“It’s hard to say the standard has improved but what’s good is that when other people took the office, they were able to continue and get sponsors. I can’t say the standard has improved when one team is winning everything on offer and has won every league game,” he said referring to runaway MTN Premier League leaders Mbabane Swallows who are rewriting the history books having gone 12 games without dropping a single point.



problem



He said to him this reflected that there was a problem somewhere which he said he did not when and how football would find a solution for.

He said the prevailing situation did not indicate improvement suggesting they were lagging behind when they should be at par and compete as well.

The gap in competition between Swallows and the rest of the clubs is so evident and most of the team players dominate the national team Sihlangu that brought home bronze from the COSAFA Senior Challenge in Namibia earlier this year.



He was also questioned about the heavy links to Highlanders as a director but discarded any chance of that happening.

return

“I’m done with football and if I ever returned I would start a new team or even return to XI Men and bring it up to the elite league. Football has too many problems. I do not want anything to do with it so I can’t join any team now,” he said and Highlanders also dispelled these rumours through its General Manager/Chairman David Litchfield.