MTN’S Y’ELLO TRIPLE HEADER ON SUNDAY

MBABANE – The last MTN Y’ello Sunday is a must watch with the country’s traditional big three teams set to feature.



The flow of the games slated for Somhlolo National Stadium is yet to be confirmed today along with the rest of the weekend league fixture. On the day, in particular order until the confirmed fixture is released by the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) today; struggling Mbabane Highlanders will visit Red Lions with high flying Mbabane Swallows welcoming Young Buffaloes while on the rise Manzini Wanderers date Moneni Pirates. MTN Senior Manager Business Segment Meshack Maseko could only confirm the games to feature on the day.



“This will be the last Y’ello Sunday for the year 2016 and we want to end with a bang. On the day, we will run promotional games like the airtime fastest fingers, splash merchandise to early birds award best dressed and man of the match players.

There predict and win competition also continues unabated and it is not barred to the Sunday games but all the weekend matches. Here, fans send their predicted scores for each game to 2022 with the deadline at half time of that particular match,” Maseko said.