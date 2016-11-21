NO ADVERT FOR SIHLANGU COACH POST

MBABANE – The vacant Sihlangu coaching position has not been advertised on the FA website and/or the mainstream media.



Instead, the organisation issued a verbal advertisement during a press conference last Monday, notifying interested individuals to apply for the post. The National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) executive took a decision not to renew Harris ‘Madze’ Bulunga’s contract when it expired at the end of September.



With five days left before the Friday deadline, the association has not bothered to issue a proper advertisement on the position which will state the minimum qualification requirements and other relevant elements.



FA CEO Frederick Mngomezulu confirmed that there was no advert in the website, except to state that they invited interested candidates during the press conference last week to apply.



“Our email address is in the FIFA website and international candidates access it from there. And there are individuals who have shown interest, but we will wait for the communication department which handles the applications to conclude,” he said.



He said the people responsible for receiving and scrutinising the applicants would then do the sifting and release the shortlist to the media.

The Sihlangu coach salary and his assistants is being paid for by government through the fund.



Last Friday, former coach Harris Madze Bulunga did not want to commit himself on whether he would apply for the job or not. He told this publication that he would keep to himself because it’s a personal issue on whether he wants the job or not.



Yesterday, one of the coaches, a foreigner, said he was not aware that there was a vacancy, and promised to instruct his managers to sent through an application.