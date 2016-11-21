MALANTI PUT MADLENYA TO THE SWORD

Madlenya.......... (0) 0

Malanti............. (2) 4

Mbhedze 5th, 77th, Gomez 39th, 60th



LOBAMBA – On the day when their promotion rivals Matsapha United faltered, Malanti Chiefs easily put third-placed Madlenya United to the sword with a 4-0 demolition.



A brace apiece from Thembinkosi ‘Mbhedze’ Dlamini and Gomez Gondwe sealed the tie whose result kept them to within three points of the leaders.

The Lubombo-based side just froze at the stadium’s artificial turf, conceding as early in the game as five minutes.

A free kick at the edge of the 18 yards was sliced into the far corner, and goalkeeper Mphakatsi Mbhamali fumbled it as it rested in the net.

It was 2-0 six minutes before the recess, when Kabelo Tembo rolled a pass on the path of Gomez at 16 yards to curl into the roof of the net. It was a classy finish from the Malawian.



They were 2-0 up during the recess, and it was soon 3-0 on the hour mark, Gondwe forcing a loose ball home at two yards.

Mbhedze hit the final nail into the coffin 13 minutes from time, with a fine free header at 10 yards out from a Tebogo Motale cross. At the time, Malanti had lost striker Charles Molopo, who was sent off for a second bookable offence. The numerical disadvantage did not affect them as they looked comfortable throughout the game.