‘BIRDS’ CAN’T STOP WINNING



Leopard...........................1

Muzi 22nd

Swallows..........................2

Sabelo 66th, Sandile 70th



MANZINI – Where there is a will there is always a way. That best describes runaway and invincible Mbabane Swallows’ win yesterday at Mavuso Sports Centre in the MTN Premier League.



Playing outside Somhlolo National Stadium for the second time in 12 league games, it all looked gloomy for Umkhonto KaShaka as Swallows are fondly known.

However, like they did against Young Buffaloes in the same pitch, they put a horrifying first half behind them to show their pure class, quality and character - just what a championship side is made of.



Love or hate them, they are sheer quality - 12 league games with no defeat now is exceptional. Here they came from behind to win 2-1. Leopard called the shots the entire first 45 minutes and asked the questions with striker Muzi ‘Mzoro’ Dlamini breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute. He pounced on a rebound from a Zweli ‘Mlilo’ Nxumalo initial shot, which keeper Sandile ‘Nkomishi’ Ginindza had blocked back into play inside the six-yard box and it was an easy tap-in for the striker who was unmarked.



Swallows came back a different side in the last stanza and deservedly got the equaliser through free-scoring Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa a few minutes after the hour mark. His strike partner, Sandile Hlatshwako, was also on target four minutes later as Swallows looked possessed for more goals but also had to deal with some dreadful decisions especially from the assistant referees. Referee Mbongiseni Fakudze tried his best to manage the situation until he blew for full-time.