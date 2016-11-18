SENATORS QUESTION ‘MADZE’S CONTRACT NON-RENEWAL

LOBAMBA – The saying that ‘where there is a will there is a way’ proved true yesterday when senators forced a debate regarding the non-renewal of Sihlangu coach Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga’s contract.



Despite the fact that the renewal of Bulunga’s contract was not included in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs portfolio committee report, the senators were determined to have his case debated.



After the chairman of the portfolio, Meninjeni Mahlalela, had finished praising his committee for having responded perfectly to all concerns of the ministry, Senator Lungile Gama showed some woman power when she put it that Bulunga’s case was missing in the report.



She was opposed by Senator Mike Temple, who made a submission that the renewal of the coach’s contract could not be debated as it was not in the report that was tabled during the sitting. Gama argued and submitted that the report did talk about the national team, which meant that the coach was also included.



She eventually won as Acting Senate President Ngomuyayona Gamedze supported her and allowed that the issue deserved to be debated. Gama mentioned that Bulunga’s case had shocked her, especially after the ministry had admitted in the report that the performance of the country’s national pride had been amazing in the past few months.

She said she did not understand why the coach was not given another contract.

“Is a person expected to do something wrong or right before they can have their contract renewed? I am asking this question because it is clear to all and sundry that the coach did everything right so I believe the nation deserves answers,” Gama said.