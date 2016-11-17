CELTICS TRIALS AIDED MY CAUSE – ‘SIKHALI’

EZULWINI – “An individual cumulative effort can result in a fantastic end product.”



These were the wise words of PLS Chairman representative Sicelo Mkhonta when congratulating Sabelo ‘Sikhali ‘Ndzinisa’s double achievement at the MTN League First round prize presentation ceremony yesterday.

The player had already won E6 000 for being the best in the first round and on top of that, he won E4 000 for having scored the most number of goals.



He netted 11 in 10 games after sitting out the victory over Manzini Sea Birds. Ndzinisa then paid tribute to his teammates and coaches at the club for keeping him on his toes, but had special mention of his preseason two-week trial at South Africa’s Bloemfontein Celtics.

“It is possible that going there might have aided my cause, because I learnt a couple of new things during my stay there,” he said.



He said his strike partner, Sandile Hlatshwako, has made things easier for him, as he took the pressure off him when teams were beginning to focus on him alone.



“He is not my competitor, but I would say we complement each other well and as a team we have bigger goals to achieve.”

The pair has contributed 20 goals to Swallows’ 32 goals scored in the first round.



The strike rate beats any of the other 11 teams’ total number of goals scored in the first round.