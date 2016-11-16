NEW BOSS FOR HIGHLANDERS

MBABANE – Giants Mbabane Highlanders have finally got a new boss.



Less than a month after Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane resigned as Chairman due to fans’ pressure, the team’s patrons have got a new leader.

“A Swazi, who is based here in SD has been approached and agreed to take over. From what I heard it won’t just be him but two more others in South Africa will join him,” said a source within the patrons.

The source said he wanted to remain anonymous but was ready to invest enough to see the club survive throughout the season. It is also said the new boss, expected to be unveiled with his co-directors by first week of December, made it clear he did not want to be a sole director.

It is an open secret that a team of Highlanders’ calibre requires around E600 000 per season so any investor must have that much. The club’s interim General Manager/Chairman, David Litchfield, was also called and questioned about the news. “We’re not resting as a club but we are currently having proposals for potential sponsors and directors but once we have everything in place, we’ll tell the world,” he said.

He would not be pressured to name the new boss they already have while they negotiate with the two others. Instead, Litchfield could confirm the patrons were casting their net wide but they believe all will be in place by next month.