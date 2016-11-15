NO SIHLANGU CONTRACT FOR ‘MADZE’

MBABANE – Despite leading Sihlangu outstanding performances in the past three years, Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga has failed to win the hearts of the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) Executive Committee as his contract has not been renewed



The national team, Sihlangu vacant coaching post has been opened to local and international coaches to apply.

NFAS President Adam Bomber Mthethwa said as an executive committee, they decided to prepare for the appointment of the Sihlangu technical personnel by inviting interested coaches to apply for the position, closing date next Friday, November 25.



In 38 matches, Sihlangu won 16, drew 12 and lost 10 matches under Bulunga and his assistant Nyanga ‘C rooks’ Hlophe since November 2013.

He took over the reins from Belgian Valere Billen.

Bulunga having driven the team to almost its first qualification of the AFCON 2017, Bulunga’s contract was further extended in June for three months after it has having it expired.



Bulunga who made his name in the football circles through Umbelebele Jomo Cosmos lead Sihlangu to finish third for the first time in the COSAFA Senior Challenge in June.

“The NFAS is committed to advance a competitive national team with regularly feature and possibly achieve honours of the regional competitions, qualify for the continental competitions and be involved in the finals stages of the qualification rounds for the FIFA World Cup,” he said.



Mthethwa who was accompanied by executive members, Sonnyboy Mabuza, Johannes Siboza and Elphas Ngcamphalala said they were cognizant of the limited time for the recommencement of the national team activities hence the period of expression of interest will close in two weeks time.