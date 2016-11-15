SWALLOWS RAKE IN E2.4 MILLION IN 2016

MBABANE – This has been a good year for Mbabane Swallows as they have raked in close to 2.5 million in tournament earnings alone.



With one month left before the curtain falls on the current year 2017, the ‘Birds’ have raked in E2.4 million in total excluding gate takings.

This money was accumulated during the course of the year; from Swazi Bank Cup, Swazi Telecom Charity, Castle Premier Challenge and the MTN Premier League first round finisher carrot.



Swallows’ good year started back in May after winning the SwaziBank Cup. They managed to beat Green Mamba 2-1 in the finals to take home a whopping E1 million. AS Vita striker Felix Badenhorst scored the winner in that epic encounter to seal the victory for the capital city heavyweights.



However three months later they were unlucky not to progress to the finals of the Swazi Telecom Charity Cup after being booted out by Manzini Wanderers in the semi-finals on penalties.

The winners were Royal Leopard walked away with E900 000 first prize brushing aside Manzini Wanderers in the finals. Leopard had eliminated Mbabane Highlanders in the semi-finals.



Swallows received E250 000 after semi finals defeat.

The Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati led charges came back a month later to take home E850 000 in the Castle Premier Challenge winner-takes-all tournament where they beat Royal Leopard.