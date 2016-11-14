KAMARA RESCUES POINT FOR ‘BULL’

Wanderers............................ (1) 1

Kola 7th

Highlanders...........................(0) 1

Kamara 69th



LOBAMBA – Sierra Leonean defender Baimba Kamara spent the entire first half dodging all sorts of insults from his own supporters.



The defender was having a horrible outing in what was a confused system deployed by coach Terisayi Changari, playing with five defenders.

The player was lost and he struggled as he was always caught out of position in the holding midfielder role.



He turned things around in the second half. He endeared himself to the hearts of the victory-starved supporters, with an all important leveller nine minutes after the hour mark, to rescue a point against fellow big three rival Manzini Wanderers in the MTN League first round match yesterday.

The impressive Sicelo ‘Junior’ Simelane floated a lofted pass into the far post where the defender timed his run as he peeled off from the defence to bring the ball under control with his chest.

He then let fly a stunning shot in the near post to beat Mbongeni Motsa for a sigh of relief from the Black Bull camp that was getting increasingly frustrated. It earned them a precious point from which to build their confidence in their quest to lift themselves out of the shambolic start in the league campaign.



Never mind the fact that they are now 23 points behind runaway leaders Mbabane Swallows who assumed golden boy status yesterday with an unprecedented 11 consecutive victories in equal number of league games in the first round.



They at least deserved a standing ovation, but, unfortunately, the frustration from their rivals fans robbed them of the once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

Manzini Wanderers should count themselves unfortunate not to have bagged all three points after hugely dominating proceedings in the first half, where Nigerians Aladian Kola and Tawanda Chikore were in devastating form. Against a Highlanders side that was a bundle of nerves, Kola came close to opening the scoreline a minute into the game, when Sibusiso Dlamini and goalkeeper Sidumo Vilakati dithered, allowing the striker to pick a loose ball that he failed to utilise.