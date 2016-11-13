LOZITHA SOCIAL CONQUERS IN MOZ

MBABANE – Lozitha Social team were the winners of the Four National Social tournament in KaTembe, Maputo on Saturday.



The team, captained by Sthofeni Ginindza, brought home the gold medal and trophy after they conquered all the teams from Mozambique, Lesotho and South Africa. Lozitha’s victory was inspired by former Manzini Sundowns goalkeeper Siphelele Mavuso who made two brilliant saves during the penalty shoot-out in the final match against Mpumalanga Masters.



The social team that was comprised of former football stars first won their match 2-0 in the semi-finals before clinching the victory in the finals.

The club coordinator, Nico Hlophe, said they would not rest as they would head to Tonga, South Africa on Saturday for another tournament.



The team played in Mozambique without top referee Mbongiseni Fakudze who was engaged in the MTN Premier League games.

Others who formed part of the squad were Brooks Tembe, Mangenendlini Dlamini, Mthunzi Msweli, and Dingane Maduma.