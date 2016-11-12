‘BIRDS’, ‘BUFFS’ SETTLE FOR DRAW



LOBAMBA – A 1-all draw was what Mbabane Swallows could settle for against bitter rivals Young Buffaloes yesterday. Both teams were on target in the second half after playing to a goalless draw in the opening half of their Esibayeni Lodge Under-17 clash.



This was at Somhlolo National Stadium where elite stars Wonder ‘Samba Jive’ Nhleko and Mandla Palma were also present to support the Swallows juniors.



Buffaloes had two penalty claims in the first half but they all were in vain.

However, they could not be denied in the 67th minute when midfielder Likhwa Manyatsi, the league’s best player award winner last season with the defending champions nodded in from the far post.



He was unmarked in the far end and headed the ball down to ground before hitting the back of the net. Swallows had already come close in the 55th but goalkeeper Neliswa Nxumalo had the ball come off his foot and spinning towards his goal before it was cleared, just before crossing the line.



It was not until the 87th before Swallows netted a deserved equaliser as they fought for it. Scoring and earning them the point was substitute Bonginkosi Ndzinisa who made a solo run on the left flank to let fly a powerful grass-cutter past the keeper. In the end, it was a fair result for both sides.