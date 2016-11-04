S’THOFENI, KHANDLELA IN MATSAPHA UTD BOARD

(At Esibayeni Lodge)



MATSAPHA – African Alliance partner Sthofeni Ginindza and King’s man Khandlela Mdluli were yesterday unveiled as part of Matsapha United directorship structure.



The newly-established First Division side held its official launch at Esibayeni Lodge in a glitzy and glamourous ceremony attended by the who’s who in football, including Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala, Football Association (FA) President Senator Adam ‘Bomber’ Mthethwa and Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Chairman Victor Gamedze, among others.



Prominent figures joining the duo in the board are Matsapha Town Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gciniwe Fakudze, former Entrepreneur of the Year Award winner Phumelele Motsa and John Mngomezulu. Victor Malambe and Sipho Shongwe are the co-directors.



In his welcoming speech, Shongwe said Matsapha did not belong to any individual but the community of the industrial hub. He said they would be accountable to the people of the area and invited potential sponsors to join them in supporting the project.