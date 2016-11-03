‘BULL’ ESCAPE E85 000 FINE

MBABANE – Giants Mbabane Highlanders are heaving a sigh of relief as they have got away scot-free after a section of the fans attacked resigned Managing Director Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane.



Simelane was whisked off to safety by a police casspir after the 0-3 loss to Royal Leopard during the October 23 MTN Premier League showdown at Somhlolo National Stadium. Such action would have easily attracted the wrath of the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) office but the black and white ensemble would not be punished after match officials did not implicate them.



The incident happened immediately after the match but it did not appear in the official match reports of the stadium representatives or match commissioner.

PLS Chief Operations Officer Pat Vilakati confirmed the latest developments, saying it would be difficult to drag the side before the Disciplinary Committee without conclusive proof.

“Our legal team relies on the official match reports to charge teams,” Vilakati said briefly.



If they were implicated, the ‘Black Bull’ were going to appear before the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) Disciplinary Committee facing at least three counts of misconduct.

The charges were going to be headlined by attempts to assault Simelane in contravention of Article 7.1 (b) of the MTN Premier League Rules and Regulations. The guilty party pays up to E30 000.



Other counts were going to be for failure to control the fans as well as conspiracy to bring football into disrepute. In essence, Highlanders were going to pay a maximum E85 000 fine for the combined counts.

Recently, Mbabane Highlanders were slapped with a E55 000 fine for supporters’ unruly behaviour in league and Castle Cup matches. Another guilty verdict for violence will now lead to deduction of points.