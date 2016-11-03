FORMER ‘WESLIANS’ COACH MURAPE JOINS SA’S MAGESI

MBABANE – Former Manzini Wanderers coach Shepherd ‘Mr Fix-It’ Murape has found a new home at struggling South Africa’s National First Division side Magesi FC.



The Zimbabwe-born mentor, who had a short stint with the maroon and white ensemble at the beginning of the year, joined the Limpopo-based outfit over the past weekend.

‘Mr Fix-It’, as he was widely known, abruptly parted ways with the Hub giants after sitting on the bench in only one game; which was drawn 1-all against Green Mamba on January 2, this year.

He was adjudged to be lacking the mandatory CAF B licence to lead a team in the country.



Swaziland Football Coaches Association (SFCA) Chairman Anthony Mdluli, who was his assistant at the time, was promoted to the hot seat.

“The club management has effectively appointed Shepherd Murape as its head coach. He will start working with the team as from tomorrow,” twitted Magesi FC on their official account.



The reports were confirmed on various soccer news sites, which include KickOff. The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) also announced the latest developments on its popular football review programme, SoccerZone.

The 67-year-old stepped into the shoes of retired South Africa’s sharp shooter, Jackie Ledwaba, who hung up his soccer boots in 2010.