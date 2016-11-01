‘BULL’ GET E300 000 PLS BOOST!

MBABANE – The Premier League of Swaziland (PLS), has jumped to Mbabane Highlanders’ rescue.



In the wake of the ongoing regime change at giant side Mbabane Highlanders, the PLS, through its Executive Committee, has intervened by lending the club E300 000 to try and bring their house in order.

The loan was announced by PLS Chairman Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze in the presence of his full Executive Committee and the Highlanders’ patrons’ Task Team led by Chairman Isaac Shabangu and outgoing Managing Director Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane at Sigwaca House during a historic press conference.



“While the club searches for its new MD, the PLS Executive, after several meetings, decided to assist Highlanders because unlike three years ago, prevention is better than cure. We let the team go down but we’d always thought they would rise again until it was too late and we couldn’t bend the rules. It is for that reason that we’re lending them E300 000 to try and mend here and there while also scouting for quality players,” Gamedze said.



He explained that some sectors may question the decision, especially the amount, but said every team gets according to its value and this was befitting for Highlanders. “Our interest at Highlanders is nothing new because we had it even last time they got relegated. We’ve learned that we must come in now to try and bring back this big team loved by everyone in football to its position, make their fans, football in general, and the nation happy again,” Gamedze explained.

He said like overseas, there was Old Europe and New Europe but as PLS, they could not forget that Highlanders also the greatest club in the country and even when he travels around Africa, they will ask about their performance – they were no ordinary team, he said.



“It’s hard to say there’s now Leopard when they ask about Highlanders outside the country or even hard to tell them selabuswa Tinyoni (referring to Mbabane Swallows who are winning trophies the same way Highlanders did),” Gamedze said.

He also explained that it was not only Highlanders they were helping as they had assisted teams as big as them before to help them survive.

He also explained why they took interest in the issues of Highlanders, saying they were the team that everybody loved in Swaziland as long as one understood football.



“If Highlanders goes down or the media destroys them through negative or biased reporting, it not only affects the club but the PLS too our revenue comes from them. They’re the PLS because some sponsors we have are in because of them and could be lost if the club was to be relegated again,” he explained.