‘BULL’ FANS ASSURE PLAYERS OF SAFETY

MBABANE – Mbabane Highlanders supporters have assured players of their safety is guaranteed in matches.



The players’ safety headlined yesterday’s meeting, which was held at MDS Primary School in Mbabane. The media was greeted with hostility when attempts to cover the meeting were made. Those at the entrance said their deliberations were private. The gathering was supposed to be a mass meeting involving patrons and players but ended up being a caucus for the supporters.



The players had tasked National Supporters Committee (NSC) Chairman Mvelase Dlamini to ask his colleagues if their safety was guaranteed in matches following the attack on resigned Managing Director (MD), Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane last week.

“The players were worried they could be attacked if they lost matches. We unanimously resolved that attacking the players should be the last thing in our minds,” said the NSC boss.



In one of the matches, the players were reportedly held hostage inside the Somhlolo National Stadium dressing rooms by disgruntled fans.

It was also explained at the meeting that Simelane, who had to be whisked off Somhlolo National Stadium in a speeding police casspir, was not going to be assaulted.



“The fans who approached the MD didn’t want to assault him but wanted to share ideas on the way forward,” alleged one supporter, who was at the meeting.



Following sketchy preparations for tomorrow’s showdown against Sea Birds, it was agreed that the side should not be put under pressure to win.

Meanwhile, Dlamini said the membership resolved that there should be a committee that would deal with wayward fans, with suggestions that those found to be on the wrong be sidelined.