STRANDED PLAYERS TURN TO ‘RUBBER’

MBABANE – Mbabane Highlanders players endured an over two-hour wait from training at their assembling point as no one showed face from the patrons Task Team to provide them with lunch and transport money to their respective flats.



With temperatures soaring to over 34 degrees Celsius, the players sent an SOS call to resigned boss Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane as the contacts they were provided with were no longer available on the MTN network. The players were from training at their Mhlambanyatsi Sports Ground base for their morning session in readiness for Tuesday night’s MTN League clash with Manzini Sea Birds.



Simelane quickly answered the calls and rushed to the team’s assembling point at Total Garage and treated the players to lunch at the nearby Nando’s. Speaking on condition of anonymity in fear of victimisation as the patrons’ search for a new managing director continues, the players said they were given a contact to call to get their daily necessities like lunch and transport money but the number was no longer available on the MTN network despite numerous attempts.



The team arrived at their usual assembling point at noon from training and after realising it was getting late and their stomachs were running empty, they decided, two hours later, to call Simelane who was more than willing to help. Highlanders spend at least E2 000 per day on players’ meals, training logistics and transport money.



When this newspaper got to the scene, the players were visibly confused but heaved a sigh of relief when Simelane drove through to sort them out.

“I’ve just received their call and thought it would not hurt anyone to assist them as they sounded stranded yet I know everything about them,” he said.



On top of this, defender Sibusiso Dlamini was allegedly locked out of his flat at Sidwashini, which he shares with Captain Xolani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze who was not present when the sad ordeal occurred.



The ‘Black Bull’ are preparing to host a mass meeting this morning at Mater Dolorosa High School Hall starting at 9am, where Simelane is expected to officially hand over the team back to the patrons following his resignation on Wednesday night. Simelane was in the third season of his initial five-year contract with the team.