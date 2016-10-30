SWALLOWS CAN ONLY LOSE TO SWALLOWS – ‘KOKI’

MBABANE – Mbabane Swallows gaffer Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati believed his charges would prevail even before kicking the ball against hoodoo side, Manzini Sundowns.



Vilakati steered his side to an eighth straight win after the same number of matches following the 2-0 win over Sundowns in the MTN Premier League showdown at Somhlolo National Stadium on Friday night.



The Manzini-based ensemble completed a double over Swallows in the past season; winning by 2-1 and 2-0 in the second and first round, respectively. However, the past results did little to deter Vilakati’s troops. “I know people expected us to struggle tonight (Thursday) but I told the players one thing; Swallows can only lose to Swallows. “There are three games left but we take it one game at a time. Focus shifts to the Tuesday game against Red Lions,” said Vilakati.



Almost similar comments were made famous by African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane after his side brushed aside Polokwane City, winning 2-0 in a Telkom Knockout clash on Thursday. Mosimane is known for shooting from the hip.

“Sundowns can only lose to Sundowns, I am not bragging,” Mosimane was quoted saying.



Vilakati, on the hand, said striker Phindafuthi Dlamini, who is struggling to break into the starting team, should not despair, advising him to work extra hard. The forward completed a switch from Sundowns at the beginning of the campaign.



Meanwhile, Swallows boss Victor Gamedze addressed the supporters for the first time after the unfortunate accident that claimed the life of one of their own last Saturday around Mahlanya. The supporter, identified as Thabile Maswane Nkambule, will be buried at Ntfonjeni in Northern Hhohho this morning and Swallows had pledged to pay half of the transport costs, among other expenses. Each supporter was supposed to pay E100 before the discount.