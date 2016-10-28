AURELIA PUMPS IN E15 000 FOR SAFT AEROBATHON

MBABANE – Fitness enthusiasts’ endurance will be put to the test during an international aerobathon tomorrow.



The six-hour event sponsored to a tune of E15 000 by Aurelia Investment Company will be hosted by a Correctional side styled Shukushukuma Aerobics and Fitness Team (SAFT). Action gets underway from 8am at the Correctional Gymnasium in Matsapha.



His Majesty’s Correctional Services (HMCS) Sports Coordinator, Dan Mavuso, said the festivities were held in conjunction with the Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC). The competition will feature visitors from Mozambique, South Africa and Botswana. Mavuso was speaking during a launch a few metres from the host venue yesterday. “We’ll be celebrating our third year anniversary as a team. HMCS promotes physical fitness as it forms part of our day to day duties. Aerobics is one of the numerous activities that keep us well and fit,” said Mavuso.



Meanwhile the seasoned administrator said SAFT was not only for correctional officers but members of the public as well. “We’ve since opened branches in other HMCS centres in Big Bend, Malkerns, Pigg’s Peak and the Remand Centre in Manzini. We currently have more than 450 members,” he said.



Meanwhile there are fabulous prizes for athletes who will flawlessly execute the various aerobics styles that include Hi-lo, kata box and steps. The prizes include cash and vouchers. Both young old are welcome.

Participation fee is E150. The costs will cover a branded t-shirt and refreshments. Commissioner General Isaiah Ntshangase will be the main guest. Representing SNSRC during the event was Operations Manager, Zama Tsabedze. Also present was HMCS Director of Sports, Mpendulo Ngwenya, who is also Green Mamba assistant coach.