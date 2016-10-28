‘BIRDS’, ‘BULL’ BIG TEAMS, WANDERERS AN INSTITUTION

EZULWINI – “There are only two big teams in Swaziland; Swallows and Highlanders, while Wanderers are an institution.”



This is according to hub giants Manzini Wanderers Head of Marketing and Communications Senzo Dlamini. Wanderers are preparing to host Mbabane Midas City in the October’s instalment of Y’ello Sunday at Somhlolo National Stadium, after Royal Leopard had clashed with Young Buffaloes in the security derby. Dlamini said his side had prepared well for the match and they will be ruthless against Caleb Ngwenya and his charges. “There are no small teams in this league and we enter this game with that precaution, as we aim to collect Y’ello points,” he said.



He invited their fans to paint Somhlolo maroon and white, the hub giants’ traditional colours, and that football must be the winner at the end of the day.

“In as much as we are in a rebuilding process, we have to collect points along the way and unfortunately City is on our way,” Dlamini added.

City Public Relations Officer (PRO) Guy Magongo declared his side has collected enough draws for the season and that it was time they collect maximum points. In their opening seven MTN league matches, City has collected four draws, the most than any other side, with just one victory under their belt.



Leopard’s Frank Hurube started by congratulating Manqoba ‘Dunga’ Kunene for being roped to administrative duties at Buffaloes. ‘Dunga’ who has since retired from football has been deployed to the army side junior sides coaching stuff but represented PRO Sandile Gwebu who was reportedly out of the country at the event.



“Buffaloes are a big team and it is always difficult to get results your way against them. However, we are determined to put one over them as we aim to force our way to the top of the standings, our usual place,” Hurube said.

Dunga, on the other hand, said their Sunday opponents are a competitive side which they will give the respect they deserve. He added that his side were raring to go and invited fans to come in their numbers.